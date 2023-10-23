News Advertising Media
Beau Jackson
4 days ago

Eric Chia hired as Digitas’ first ECD of design

Chia joins after short spell at Dentsu Creative.

Digitas: Carren O’Keefe and Eric Chia.
Digitas: Carren O'Keefe and Eric Chia.

Eric Chia has become the first executive creative director of design at Digitas, solidifying the agency’s commitment to craft and the unification of technology and design.

Chia joined this month from Dentsu Creative, having started there as group design director, UK and EMEA in July this year.

Prior to that, he spent more than two years as design director and head of design at MediaMonks.

Chia is the first senior appointment made by Digitas chief creative officer Carren O’Keefe, who moved into the role in February this year following the departure of Emma de la Fosse.

Talking about his appointment, Chia said: “I am obsessed with craft and how design plays a vital role in our everyday life. 

“Carren and the team at Digitas really understand the impact that great design can have, and I’m looking forward to working with all the different teams in the most connected way to further elevate our craft.”

Chia will report to O’Keefe and work across all the agency’s clients.

His portfolio includes work for brands such as Nike, Google, Audi, Sony and Johnnie Walker.

His work has also won several Cannes Lions and Webby Awards.

O‘Keefe said: “Eric is a true master of his craft. He has an infectious passion for creativity, and a real talent for fusing tech and design to create beautiful, impactful work. 

“I can’t wait to watch him bring the transformative power of design to all our work and clients.”

Source:
Campaign UK

