McDonald's Singapore tries to make staying in cool

McDonald's Singapore and Publicis Communications' Leo Burnett have launched the 'Night in' campaign, which celebrates spending time indoors with close buds and loved ones—and bags of fast food acquired via delivery or drive-through.
The campaign film is well made, and Ad Nut likes the stylish black takeout bags as a device to suggest that late-night binges are not only OK, but classy and luxurious. And goodness knows, you can't go wrong with a gorilla suit—a universal signifier of cool young people having cool times together.
Interestingly, the campaign arrives with data from a Publicis study, conducted in partnership with Milieu Data, which found that "an overwhelming amount of respondents in Singapore preferred staying in". Apparently, 79% indicated "their preference to stay home and enjoy a quiet meal with the family", and the number was even higher (83%) among Gen-Z respondents.
Ad Nut wonders exactly how the questions were framed, because Ad Nut knows most humans are pretty done with staying home all the time. Perhaps the large percentages simply demonstrate that Singaporeans were happy to do their duty during the pandemic, rather than that they have some enduring propensity to remain in their cocoons? In that light, Ad Nut wonders whether the campaign might be poorly timed and/or at odds with prevailing sentiment.
In any case, in addition to the 45-second spot above, the campaign also includes 15-second cuts that are meant to target Gen Z and millennials, respectively.
