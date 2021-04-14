Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

McDonald's Singapore tries to make staying in cool

A slick campaign from Publicis Communications makes burgers in bed look like fun, but is the timing right for a 'Night in' message?

Kids, Ad Nut does not advise eating while flat on your back.

McDonald's Singapore and Publicis Communications' Leo Burnett have launched the 'Night in' campaign, which celebrates spending time indoors with close buds and loved ones—and bags of fast food acquired via delivery or drive-through.

The campaign film is well made, and Ad Nut likes the stylish black takeout bags as a device to suggest that late-night binges are not only OK, but classy and luxurious. And goodness knows, you can't go wrong with a gorilla suit—a universal signifier of cool young people having cool times together. 


Interestingly, the campaign arrives with data from a Publicis study, conducted in partnership with Milieu Data, which found that "an overwhelming amount of respondents in Singapore preferred staying in". Apparently, 79% indicated "their preference to stay home and enjoy a quiet meal with the family", and the number was even higher (83%) among Gen-Z respondents.

Ad Nut wonders exactly how the questions were framed, because Ad Nut knows most humans are pretty done with staying home all the time. Perhaps the large percentages simply demonstrate that Singaporeans were happy to do their duty during the pandemic, rather than that they have some enduring propensity to remain in their cocoons? In that light, Ad Nut wonders whether the campaign might be poorly timed and/or at odds with prevailing sentiment. 

In any case, in addition to the 45-second spot above, the campaign also includes 15-second cuts that are meant to target Gen Z and millennials, respectively.

CREDITS

McDonald’s Singapore
Senior Director, Marketing and Digital Customer Experience: Drina Chee
Senior Marketing Manager: Eileen Ang
Digital Marketing Consultant: Mabel Ong

Publicis Communications
Chief Creative Officer: Jennie Morris
Group Creative Director: Sharim Gubbels
Creative Director: Adrian Yeap
Associate Creative Directors: Samantha Liew, Sithum Walter
Business Director: Lim Xin Wei
Account Director: Tan Wan Shin
Strategy Director: Arielle Brustein
Strategy Planner: Wong Teng Fon
Senior Producer: Caroline Frances, Prodigious Singapore

Freeflow Productions Pte Ltd
Director: Roslee Yusof
Executive Producer: Jill Soong
Producer: Nadira BMZ

Post House: Freeflow Post
Audio Post House: Pitch Audio + Magic

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

1 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

4 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

5 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

7 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Dyson launches global media review

8 Dyson launches global media review

Move and win roundup: Week of April 5, 2021

9 Catch up on the latest moves at Dentsu China, Zendesk, Yorkshire Tea and more

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

10 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

Related Articles

McDonald's moves China media planning from OMD to Publicis Groupe
Advertising
May 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

McDonald's moves China media planning from OMD to ...

McDonald's awards World Cup brief to Leo Burnett London
Advertising
Aug 17, 2017
Omar Oakes

McDonald's awards World Cup brief to Leo Burnett London

OMD, Starcom go head-to-head for McDonald's global markets
Media
Aug 10, 2018
Lindsay Stein

OMD, Starcom go head-to-head for McDonald's global ...

Publicis Groupe plots return to the office, with help from Marcel
Advertising
14 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis Groupe plots return to the office, with ...

Just Published

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets
Advertising
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

PHD will replace MediaCom and Mindshare for media duties in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, as new agencies win integrated pitches in China and South Korea.

Digital Media Awards winners revealed
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Digital Media Awards winners revealed

See the full winner list, including the Grand Prix awards, campaign awards in the media and product-sector sections, the digital media owners awards, and the people/company awards.

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing
Digital
4 hours ago
Sophie Crowther

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing

Just because Asia is somewhat of a grey area when it comes to ethical guidelines, that doesn't mean brands shouldn't use due caution when working with influencers, writes a senior influencer marketing manager at MediaMonks.

UM's consultancy focus helps offset new business slump
Digital
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

UM's consultancy focus helps offset new business slump

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Rapid deployment of new tools solved pressing issues for pandemic-struck clients. Was this enough to recoup a smaller year of new business?