mcdonalds

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
22 hours ago
Campaign India Team

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

McDonald's releases waterfalls of white meat in Hong Kong
Jul 6, 2020
Ad Nut

Juicy chicken stands in for rushing rapids in a DDB Hong Kong campaign that's clearly aimed—in terms of both timing and execution—at tweaking KFC's beak.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Lee leads many hyperlocal campaigns in Malaysia including one that reached legendary status for the brand's fried chicken. The campaign still serves as a case study for many marketers.

Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's
Jun 10, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Colin Mitchell exits 'in search of new challenge'.

McDonald's moves China media planning from OMD to Publicis Groupe
May 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dedicated 'Power of One' team will handle the planning function, with an emphasis on customer data. The fate of the brand's media buying in China remains unclear.

McDonald's ad features ice cream and pickle combo
May 7, 2020
Ad Nut

TVC from DDB Sydney is not a new-product introduction, but rather a sweet (and sour) Mother's Day story.

