design
COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.
JKR shutters Singapore office
Office has lost two-thirds of staff over past few years.
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
A Japanese creative in London's design scene
In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.
The hottest retail interior in China is not in Beijing or Shanghai
Chongqing’s SND boutique is arguably one of the most stunning retails space in China.
The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.
