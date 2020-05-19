design

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
May 19, 2020
Sung Chang

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement

Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.

JKR shutters Singapore office
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

JKR shutters Singapore office

Office has lost two-thirds of staff over past few years.

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts

Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

A Japanese creative in London's design scene
Oct 22, 2019
David Blecken

A Japanese creative in London's design scene

In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.

The hottest retail interior in China is not in Beijing or Shanghai
Sep 16, 2019
Jessica Rapp

The hottest retail interior in China is not in Beijing or Shanghai

Chongqing’s SND boutique is arguably one of the most stunning retails space in China.

The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Aug 29, 2019
Matt Holt

The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world

Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia