Aug 12, 2020
Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets
In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.
Sep 30, 2011
How BMW created UFOs and mystical crop circles in the Gobi Desert
BEIJING - BMW stirred up an online buzz when crop circles appearing mysteriously in western China were later revealed to be a suspense marketing campaign for the BMW 1 series.
