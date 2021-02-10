Digital Marketing Media
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Overall topline grows by 28% and operating income by nearly 65%, even as pandemic sees company's net loss swell.

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Twitter's advertising revenue for the fourth quarter of its financial crossed a billion dollars to hit $1.15 billion or a 30% year over increase, as total ad engagements increased 35% in this period and cost per engagement decreased 3%. For the last three months of 2020, the social-media platform's overall revenue was up 28% YOY and operating income rose nearly 65% to $252 million, despite costs swelling over $1.04 billion. 

For its full financial year, however, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could be felt. The company stated that while 2020 revenue was $3.72 billion, or an increase of 7% YOY, and operating income was $27 million, its net loss for the fiscal year ballooned to $1.14 billion. The company cited "deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $1.10 billion" and said that without this, its net loss for the quarter was only $34 million, the firm stated.

"We made significant progress with new ad formats, stronger attribution and improved targeting in Q4 and that momentum continues in Q1," Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey told analysts in a post results call. "These improvements allow us to serve ... advertisers of all sizes with better performance. It puts us in a much stronger position to drive accelerating revenue growth in 2021 and beyond." Revenue from its Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) solution, a piece of its direct response ad unit, grew 50% YOY in Q4. 

In a quarter where social-media platforms including Twitter were caught up censuring—and eventually ejecting—former US President Donald Trump, average daily active users swelled to 192 million overall in Q4, compared to 152 million in the corresponding quarter last year. International user numbers drove this growth, with 155 million for Q4, compared to 121 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 152 million in the previous quarter. In the US, average US MDAUs (mobile dily active users) reached 37 million for Q4, compared to 31 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 36 million in the previous quarter.


"We are a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account," Dorsey said. "Eighty percent of our audience is outside the United States and we have more than 50 accounts with over 25 million followers. The increase in average absolute mDAU through the end of January was above the historical average from the last four years and we expect to see mDAU growth of approximately 20% year-over-year in Q1."

In terms of its forecast for 2021, Twitter stated it would grow headcount by more than 20% in 2021, especially in engineering, product, design, and research. For Q1 2021, Twitter expects total revenue to be between $940 million and $1.04 billion and operating income to be between a loss of $50 million and break even.

Twitter's finance chief Ned Segal confirmed to analysts that the platform would be going ahead with plans to strengthen its non-advertising revenue in the coming year, especially from a subscription service. "While still early, we’re also laying the foundation for more revenue from small and medium businesses as well as non-advertising subscription based revenue streams that will experiment with this year and see revenue come in a more meaningful way next year," he said. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

4 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

5 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

6 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

7 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

8 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

10 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Related Articles

Should social media companies alone have the power to ban Donald Trump?
Digital
Jan 13, 2021
Omar Oakes

Should social media companies alone have the power ...

Facebook's strong earnings clouded by concerns over iOS privacy controls
Advertising
Jan 28, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook's strong earnings clouded by concerns over ...

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events
Digital
Oct 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Just Published

CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, Petronas, RHB, Singtel, Coke and more
Advertising
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, ...

As we head off to celebrate the new year (we'll resume publishing on Tuesday), we heartily wish you a happy new year, and we leave you with this collection of the year's CNY brand films.

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jeremy Lee

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally

CAMPAIGN MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Expect a surge of pitching in Asia-Pacific, says R3, with more integrated pitches in EMEA and more indies at the table in the US.

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following threat of noncompliance
Digital
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following ...

Following legal threats, the social media giant agrees to block a number of accounts that were critical of the government’s handling of the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Singaporean artists depict country's fondest memories
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singaporean artists depict country's fondest memories

INSPIRATION STATION: Up-and-coming artists visualise Singapore through the fondest memories of local dwellers, as part of a crowdsourced art exhibit by BBC StoryWorks.