Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Overall topline grows by 28% and operating income by nearly 65%, even as pandemic sees company's net loss swell.

Twitter overestimated user numbers by up to 2 million, for three years
Oct 27, 2017
Emily Tan

Twitter overestimated user numbers by up to 2 million, for three years

Twitter's daily active users have grown 14% from last year, but its revenue still fell by 4% in the third quarter of 2017.

Twitter plans Chinese-language version
Mar 17, 2010
Anita Davis

Twitter plans Chinese-language version

BEIJING - Twitter's chairman and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, said that his company is working on a Chinese-language version in anticipation that Twitter will eventually be available in China.

