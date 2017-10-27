Search
2 days ago
Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4
Overall topline grows by 28% and operating income by nearly 65%, even as pandemic sees company's net loss swell.
Oct 27, 2017
Twitter overestimated user numbers by up to 2 million, for three years
Twitter's daily active users have grown 14% from last year, but its revenue still fell by 4% in the third quarter of 2017.
Mar 17, 2010
Twitter plans Chinese-language version
BEIJING - Twitter's chairman and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, said that his company is working on a Chinese-language version in anticipation that Twitter will eventually be available in China.
