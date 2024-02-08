News Media Technology
Ewan Larkin
1 day ago

Twitter co-founder's Bluesky Social goes public: What are the benefits and risks for brands?

Intended to be a rival platform to X (formerly Twitter), the Jack Dorsey-funded app is now open to the public, but brands still seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

After nearly a year as an invitation-only app, decentralised X rival Bluesky has finally opened up to the public.

The app, funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, had roughly 3 million sign-ups before opening its doors. Bluesky hopes that without needing an invite to join, some of those people will convert into active users.

Even still, Bluesky will face an uphill battle trying to catch X, formerly known as Twitter, let alone other competitors like Meta’s Threads, which boasts 130 million monthly active users, or Mastodon

I’ve been tinkering with Bluesky in recent weeks, and I’m a bit lukewarm on its viability as a corporate communications platform for brands, but there are some features that have marketing potential. 

Through its underlying AT Protocol, Bluesky also allows anyone to create custom feeds. Bluesky CEO Jay Graber told The Verge, for example, that she follows a feed full of pictures of moss. 

This feels to me like a concept creative social media managers and PR practitioners can take advantage of. Imagine custom McDonald’s feeds dedicated to brand mascots like Grimace, or Chipotle using the tool to showcase its new menu options. There are possibilities aplenty. 

According to The Verge, Bluesky plans to take a percentage of purchases for things that developers will be able to charge for, including custom feeds. 

Bluesky is also rolling out a feature that will let users and organisations develop their own content-moderation services, The Washington Post reported. The outlet says that organisations will be able to apply labels to certain posts, which would then be seen by users who subscribe to them. 

The platform comes fitted with some basic features for social media moderation. You can search for posts on the app, a tool that wasn’t available on Threads at launch. Being able to search for where brands are being mentioned on social media is critical for PR professionals, especially in preempting crises or joining cultural conversations.

I haven’t seen many, if any, brands on Bluesky yet. That may change now that the app is public, but given how many other platforms companies are already juggling, it’s hard to justify investing in another nascent one. 

Who’s to say other dominant players won’t integrate some of Bluesky’s unique features? There’s lots of risk for brands in the early stages.

Major publications such as Bloomberg and The Washington Post are already active on Bluesky, though. That’s an encouraging sign for PR professionals accustomed to connecting with reporters on social media, especially as some journalists continue to criticise X’s news functionality

There are some more significant changes on the horizon. Later this month, Bluesky plans to start letting outside developers host their own servers on its AT Protocol, which is designed to rival ActivityPub, the decentralised protocol powering apps like Mastodon. For now there’s just Bluesky, but we could see endless new social media apps under the AT protocol. 

It seems, at least for now, that Bluesky is prioritising individual user experience and open public conversation over building a space for brands to exist. A wait-and-see approach is likely the safe play for PR professionals.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

1 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

2 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

3 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

4 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

5 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

6 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

7 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

8 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down
Nov 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down

Twitter ad revenue crosses $1 billion in Q2
Jul 23, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitter ad revenue crosses $1 billion in Q2

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for advertising on X?
Jul 28, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for ...

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4
Feb 10, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Just Published

Five things you need to know when creating health campaigns in China
5 hours ago
Feiyan Shen

Five things you need to know when creating health ...

VML Health Shanghai's CEO Feiyan Shen and strategic director Sherry Gao, map out their top recommendations for those wanting to tap into health communications in China in the Year of the Dragon.

Privacy and employee readiness still barriers to brands and agencies embracing AI
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Privacy and employee readiness still barriers to ...

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: The concluding results in a three-part survey series by Forrester and Campaign Asia-Pacific reveal concerns around copyright, IP protection, and employee adaptability as key barriers to the broader utilisation of Gen AI by brands and agencies alike.

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a sponsorship powerhouse
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a ...

After a four-year hiatus, the AIA Carnival has returned to Hong Kong's harbourfront with no shortage of visitors and interest. Campaign explores how sponsors have proved critical to the event's continued success.

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!

The editorial team would like to thank you for all the support this last year, and wish you good fortune for the year ahead. We'll be taking a break to welcome a new moon and the Year of the Dragon, resuming publication on February 14.