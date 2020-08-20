donald trump
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words
We’ve known for a long time that talk is cheap, but in today’s maelstrom of misinformation and dishonesty, is the word at its lowest ebb? If so, what does this mean for the future of communications?
The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia
Several Asian governments are experimenting with controls to limit fake news, amid criticism they're merely gagging the press. How can brands and audiences navigate the many factors playing into a story's authenticity?
Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.
Does a Trumpian America mean trouble for Japanese brands?
How to contend with an apparent rise in US nationalism.
What should China make of Trump's anti-China rhetoric?
China insiders comment on how Trump won, and share their views on the possible impact of his aggressively anti-China stance.
