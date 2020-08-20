donald trump

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.

Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words
May 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

We’ve known for a long time that talk is cheap, but in today’s maelstrom of misinformation and dishonesty, is the word at its lowest ebb? If so, what does this mean for the future of communications?

The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia
May 23, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

Several Asian governments are experimenting with controls to limit fake news, amid criticism they're merely gagging the press. How can brands and audiences navigate the many factors playing into a story's authenticity?

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
Feb 8, 2017
David Blecken

The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.

Does a Trumpian America mean trouble for Japanese brands?
Nov 15, 2016
David Blecken

How to contend with an apparent rise in US nationalism.

What should China make of Trump's anti-China rhetoric?
Nov 10, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China insiders comment on how Trump won, and share their views on the possible impact of his aggressively anti-China stance.

