earnings
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.
Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia
Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Versace (above), and Jimmy Choo, revealed its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
