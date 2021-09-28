TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools

Fresh off the news that it has amassed 1 billion users, TikTok is out with new ad products, brand safety and measurement tools for marketers, the company said on a webinar on Tuesday.

As TikTok has grown over the years, it has also scaled its advertising business, announcing TikTok for Business, which includes a self-serve ad platform, and other creative and influencer marketing products during the course of the pandemic. The platform has also made strategic partnerships with major agencies including IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Publicis Groupe.

Now, the global tech company is doubling down on its efforts to help brands reach Gen Zers and other audiences on the platform, which saw more than 300 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020 alone.

Campaign has the breakdown:

Creative tools

Partnership with Vimeo and Canva

Marketers can now use templates powered by Vimeo to select editing styles, transitions and fonts that make the most sense for a campaign. The tool will be directly integrated with TikTok Ads Manager.

According to TikTok, a pilot program revealed that businesses using the tool increased click-through rates by 50% and reduced CPMs by 80%.

Instant Page

A new ad format, Instant Page is a landing page that loads 11 times faster than standard mobile pages, according to Jaqueline Fitzpatrick, global product strategist at TikTok. On Instant Pages, users can dive deeper into a brand’s message by watching videos or swiping through content without having to leave the app.

Pop Out Showcase

Pop Out Showcase is a library of stickers and images that brands can superimpose onto videos to feature products or campaign elements. The stickers are clickable, so marketers can invite users to take actions such as “learn more” or “buy now.”

Gesture Ads and Super Like 2.0

Gesture ads unveil rewards or information to users who slide or tap on videos. Super Like 2.0 displays icons on users’ screens when they like a TikTok video, inviting them to a landing page where they can learn more about what they saw in the content.

Storytime

TikTok is famous for its wildly famous users and creators. TikTok’s Storytime tool lets brands tap into that power by inviting users to shape and personalize the outcome of brand videos and take part in the creative process.

“All of these solutions are a part of our goal to enable advertisers to create the most engaging ads in ways that taps into their creativity and fun that exists on the platform,” Fitzpatrick said. “TikTok is a special place where brands can successfully be creative, reach consumers and find strong performance.”

Measurement and brand safety

Reach and Frequency

In response to advertisers’ requests for better measurement, viewability and media planning tools, TikTok launched Reach and Frequency, which allows advertisers to target more users by opting into a higher frequency for ad placement. The tool allows brands to lock in a CPM in advance and provides advanced campaign reporting.

In the presentation, Elijah Harris, executive vice president of global digital partnerships and media responsibility at Magna global, confirmed that IPG clients are already using the tool. He did not name which ones.

Partnership with DoubleVerify

TikTok has partnered with DoubleVerify to measure ad viewability, fraud and the location of impressions. Through Double Verify Pinnacle, a unified reporting and service platform, clients will be able to access measurement data to monitor and optimize their TikTok campaigns.

DoubleVerify and TikTok are actively expanding their viewability offering to other ad formats and expect to launch other media quality solutions in the coming months.

Partnership with Integral Ad Science

In a similar partnership, TikTok has joined forces with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to launch a brand safety solution for in-feed video ads on TikTok. Using IAS pre-bid targeting, marketers can determine whether their brands are running against brand-safe content. The technology uses frame-by-frame video, audio and text classification to determine what content is brand-safe, according to GARM standards.