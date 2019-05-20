partnerships

InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution
19 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Partnership will enable advertisers to target Gojek audiences, run audience surveys and measure sales impact. Plus, it will soon offer unique IDs.

The ups and downs of M&A in events
May 20, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.

Tourism NZ partners with Tencent
May 6, 2019
Staff Writer

The collaboration is an effort to bring in more inbound travellers for 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism.

Impact announces APAC expansion
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.

AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
Feb 15, 2019
Staff Writer

The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.

AMEX Meetings & Events extends partnership with DoubleDutch
Feb 13, 2019
Staff Writer

The renewed agreement also integrates travel data into event apps to create a one-stop shop for attendees.

