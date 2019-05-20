partnerships
InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution
Partnership will enable advertisers to target Gojek audiences, run audience surveys and measure sales impact. Plus, it will soon offer unique IDs.
The ups and downs of M&A in events
The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.
Tourism NZ partners with Tencent
The collaboration is an effort to bring in more inbound travellers for 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism.
Impact announces APAC expansion
Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.
AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.
AMEX Meetings & Events extends partnership with DoubleDutch
The renewed agreement also integrates travel data into event apps to create a one-stop shop for attendees.
