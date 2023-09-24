Analysis Data News Media
Lucy Shelley
23 hours ago

TikTok claims it's underrated by analytics, launches new measurement tool

After research suggesting TikTok ‘only gets 21% of credit for clicks’, the platform's new first-party data measurement tool aims to resolve the issues.

Source: TikTok Marketing Science Post-Purchase Analysis, KnoCommerce, 2022
Source: TikTok Marketing Science Post-Purchase Analysis, KnoCommerce, 2022

Due to lack of integration with other platforms, TikTok’s attribution has been famously hard to measure.

79% of purchases driven by TikTok are not captured through common measurement methods, according to the platform’s research carried out in partnership with KnoCommerce. When measuring simple click-and-buy, TikTok conversions are undervalued by 73%, the data indicates.

To help advertisers understand users' path to purchase and behaviour on the platform, TikTok has launched a first-party measurement solution, Attribution Analytics, as well as the TikTok Self Attribution Network (SAN).

The platforms new tool showcases a clear view of the non-linear customers' path to purchase, with actionable reporting and insights

The SAN is a separate Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) network integration that gives advertisers better visibility into TikTok's contribution to their app performance campaign success.

"Having visibility into extra click-through and view-through event data has made it easier to prove TikTok's value and scale our clients' campaigns," said Thomas Carter, Senior TikTok Strategist, Power Digital Marketing.

Source:
Performance Marketing World
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

2 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

3 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

4 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

5 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

6 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

8 The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

Internal communications takes center stage in Google antitrust trial

9 Internal communications takes center stage in Google antitrust trial

Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens

10 Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens

Related Articles

TikTok accused of hypocrisy over gambling content
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

TikTok accused of hypocrisy over gambling content

TikTok fined by EU for risking children’s data: APAC marketers react
Sep 18, 2023
Shawn Lim

TikTok fined by EU for risking children’s data: ...

TikTok Shop has yet to become mainstream amongst Singapore's consumers
Aug 22, 2023
Matthew Keegan

TikTok Shop has yet to become mainstream amongst ...

Beauty filters on TikTok may be damaging to your mental health: Study
Aug 10, 2023
Lecia Bushak

Beauty filters on TikTok may be damaging to your ...

Just Published

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix
6 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated...

Clearly innovation at F1 isn’t just limited to what’s under the hood—it extends to every aspect of the sport, including the way in which champions are celebrated.

Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia
8 hours ago
Rich Akers

Cultural competency is critical to creative success ...

Whatever Hollywood may think, Asia is not a monolith. Rather, it's an incredibly complex region—home to 51 countries and over 2,300 languages. Mash's Rich Akers shares why what works for one Asian country may not work for another, and how brands can avoid partaking in what he terms as 'creative colonialism'.

Tecno's global CMO on how to build a global brand with local storytelling
8 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Tecno's global CMO on how to build a global brand ...

From traveling around the world to better understand local consumers, and adapting to the ever-changing needs of Gen Z, Chinese mobile brand Tecno's global CMO Laury Longfei Bai shares why he'll "stop at nothing” to build a global brand.

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite being the most loyal consumer group
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by Wavemaker finds that by overlooking Gen X (people aged 45-60) brands are missing out on a multi-trillion-dollar market.