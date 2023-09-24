TikTok claims it's underrated by analytics, launches new measurement tool

Due to lack of integration with other platforms, TikTok’s attribution has been famously hard to measure.

79% of purchases driven by TikTok are not captured through common measurement methods, according to the platform’s research carried out in partnership with KnoCommerce. When measuring simple click-and-buy, TikTok conversions are undervalued by 73%, the data indicates.

To help advertisers understand users' path to purchase and behaviour on the platform, TikTok has launched a first-party measurement solution, Attribution Analytics, as well as the TikTok Self Attribution Network (SAN).

The platforms new tool showcases a clear view of the non-linear customers' path to purchase, with actionable reporting and insights

The SAN is a separate Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) network integration that gives advertisers better visibility into TikTok's contribution to their app performance campaign success.

"Having visibility into extra click-through and view-through event data has made it easier to prove TikTok's value and scale our clients' campaigns," said Thomas Carter, Senior TikTok Strategist, Power Digital Marketing.