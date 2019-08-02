Search
TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools
The platform has also inked several e-commerce partnerships.
Aug 2, 2019
Google releases new ad tools for apps
Greater integration with existing Google platforms now available for app campaigns.
Oct 5, 2018
Google launches new creative platform
Site includes tools and programmes for creatives and launches in APAC first.
Jun 20, 2018
YouTube launches tools for advertisers to experiment and remix in real-time
Creative and analytical tools allow advertisers and agencies to test ads before a formal launch.
