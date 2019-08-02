tools

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools
3 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools

The platform has also inked several e-commerce partnerships.

Google releases new ad tools for apps
Aug 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Google releases new ad tools for apps

Greater integration with existing Google platforms now available for app campaigns.

Google launches new creative platform
Oct 5, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Google launches new creative platform

Site includes tools and programmes for creatives and launches in APAC first.

YouTube launches tools for advertisers to experiment and remix in real-time
Jun 20, 2018
Emily Tan

YouTube launches tools for advertisers to experiment and remix in real-time

Creative and analytical tools allow advertisers and agencies to test ads before a formal launch.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

3 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

10 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands