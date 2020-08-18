measurement
What impact has the pandemic had on your marketing budgets? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and GFK want to understand how your marketing priorities have shifted in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.
Tips for adapting your measurement strategy during COVID-19
Facebook's director of marketing science APAC gives advice on how marketers can adapt their measurement strategies to account for changes in consumer behaviour during COVID-19.
Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics
Lawsuit was filed in 2018.
Why vanity metrics are dead
The global CEO of Red Havas talks about why brands should change the ways they measure content.
Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing
The metrics that agencies and brands are using to understand the impact of working with influencers are not fit for purpose.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins