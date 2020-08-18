measurement

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Jun 30, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members

Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.

Tips for adapting your measurement strategy during COVID-19
Apr 30, 2020
Georges Mao

Tips for adapting your measurement strategy during COVID-19

Facebook's director of marketing science APAC gives advice on how marketers can adapt their measurement strategies to account for changes in consumer behaviour during COVID-19.

Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics
Mar 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics

Lawsuit was filed in 2018.

Why vanity metrics are dead
Mar 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Why vanity metrics are dead

The global CEO of Red Havas talks about why brands should change the ways they measure content.

Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing
Nov 6, 2019
Barney Farmer

Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing

The metrics that agencies and brands are using to understand the impact of working with influencers are not fit for purpose.

