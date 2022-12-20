Search
AOY Insights: Wavemaker APAC’s Gordon Domlija named ...
A strong year of meeting people, product and growth goals across the region is all the more impressive as it was orchestrated to deliver on Wavemaker’s vision from Shanghai under lockdown conditions.
Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.
There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.
Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.