Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics
Lawsuit was filed in 2018.
The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales
TECH BITES: The demand-side platform claims the partnership will create the first online-to-offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia.
Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing
The metrics that agencies and brands are using to understand the impact of working with influencers are not fit for purpose.
Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential
Brands must move beyond superficial metrics to focus on the quality, not quantity, of interactions.
IAS rolls out time-based metrics in Singapore
IAS claims there is a correlation between time-in-view and increased brand recall.
Facebook to replace ad relevance score with deeper metrics
Three new metrics will replace the four-year-old single relevance score.
