Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics
Mar 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook accused of knowing 'for years' about inflated ad metrics

Lawsuit was filed in 2018.

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales
Jan 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales

TECH BITES: The demand-side platform claims the partnership will create the first online-to-offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia.

Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing
Nov 6, 2019
Barney Farmer

Like it or not, influencer marketing is changing

The metrics that agencies and brands are using to understand the impact of working with influencers are not fit for purpose.

Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential
May 29, 2019
Christian Gani

Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential

Brands must move beyond superficial metrics to focus on the quality, not quantity, of interactions.

IAS rolls out time-based metrics in Singapore
May 22, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

IAS rolls out time-based metrics in Singapore

IAS claims there is a correlation between time-in-view and increased brand recall.

Facebook to replace ad relevance score with deeper metrics
Mar 14, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook to replace ad relevance score with deeper metrics

Three new metrics will replace the four-year-old single relevance score.

