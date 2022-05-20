Analysis
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Campaign Crash Course: Understanding attention-based metrics

In this lesson, Kevin Smyth from Playground XYZ explains how marketers can use modern attention-based metrics to measure retention.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

In the 44th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into attention. In a world where many people skip and gloss over ads, attention and the metrics associated with it are slated to cause a seismic shift in advertising. As measurement tech evolves, so does attention metrics. In this lesson you will learn:

  • What is attention?
  • The evolution of attention-based metrics
  • What is attention time?
  • The key to true attention measurement 

The teacher

Kevin Smyth is head of sales at Playground XYZ, a Australia-based firm that specialises in optimising attention-based metrics.

The quiz 

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of attention with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

4 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

9 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

10 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate marketing myths
Advertising
Mar 25, 2022
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate ...

Campaign Crash Course: Introduction to contextual marketing
Advertising
Mar 4, 2022
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Introduction to contextual ...

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
Nov 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
Jan 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of May 16, 2022
Advertising
22 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of May 16, 2022

News from Alipay, Klook, AnyMind, Dataxis, Mediabrands, Dable, Joy Spreader and more. Plus, Grab announces its first-quarter 2022 results, in our weekly roundup of tech and media news.

What does a social media platform for seniors look like?
Digital
23 hours ago
Shawn Lim

What does a social media platform for seniors look ...

A new social media network aimed at seniors called Club is a 'no-judgement platform' that allows its target audience to connect and create a sense of purpose.

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 day ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowlan...

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.