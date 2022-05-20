Campaign Crash Course: Understanding attention-based metrics

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

In the 44th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into attention. In a world where many people skip and gloss over ads, attention and the metrics associated with it are slated to cause a seismic shift in advertising. As measurement tech evolves, so does attention metrics. In this lesson you will learn:

What is attention?

The evolution of attention-based metrics

What is attention time?

The key to true attention measurement

The teacher

Kevin Smyth is head of sales at Playground XYZ, a Australia-based firm that specialises in optimising attention-based metrics.

The quiz

