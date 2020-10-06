Advertising Marketing News The Work
Ad Nut
15 hours ago

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms

The kids are alright. In fact, they're better than alright. They're an inspiration. 

That's true in many respects, but Ad Nut is especially impressed about the way young people embrace diversity in sexual orientation and gender identity. The acceptance is so complete that many school-aged youths don't even really consider it worthy of comment. Which is a beautiful thing.

Case in point, New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School, where the students pushed back against stereotypes by creating a day where they could wear uniforms normally meant for the 'opposite' sex.

Taking that idea further, Ogilvy Taipei, Condé Nast Taiwan and designer Angus Chiang have now unveiled a new line of school clothing suitable for all students—regardless of their gender identity or mode of expression.

click to enlarge


'Project UNI-FORM', featuring 11 gender-neutral pieces, debuted Sunday (October 4) during Vogue Fashion Week Taipei. An event at the Xinyi Chateau featured performances by high school dance clubs, followed by 24 student models showing the line's inventive (and Ad Nut has to say, fabulous) clothes. The event also included celebrities/influencers, such as actors Moon Lee and Ellen Wu, musician GOAT, and KOLs My Inspired Project and GarbageStoryBoy.

click to enlarge


The clothes will be on display at Xinyi Chateau North End until October 18. There's also an official website, lookbook, and Instagram presence. 

Ad Nut is told that the school has not formally adopted the new uniforms, but really hopes that it, or some other open-minded institutions, will. Let the kids lead the way.

 
 
 

 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Conde Nast blossoms in India
Marketing
Feb 23, 2010
Staff Reporters

Conde Nast blossoms in India

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
Advertising
May 21, 2020
Visha Naul

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality ...

Taiwan rule change cuts off 2 million iQiyi users
News
Sep 23, 2020
Carol Huang

Taiwan rule change cuts off 2 million iQiyi users

Campaign Asia reveals gender audit results
Media
Oct 8, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign Asia reveals gender audit results

Just Published

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The new specialist offering is aimed to help brands improve their digital availability across online marketplaces.

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Meanwhile, Singapore registered the second-highest ad fraud globally in the first half of the year, reveals IAS's new Media Quality Report.

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness ...

The 2021 awards, due to be presented in February, will accept entries over an extended eligibility period.

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands postpone spend: WFA data
Advertising
19 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands ...

Less than half of multinational companies are now deferring campaigns, compared to more than 90% in June.