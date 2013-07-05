vogue

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
18 hours ago
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

As more brands venture into café business, are they getting into hot water?
Jul 5, 2013
Benjamin Li

As more brands venture into café business, are they getting into hot water?

Opening a café has become a popular way for brands to provide an immersive experience for fans, but are these efforts anything more than vanity, or do they instead expose brands to risk of damage?

Conde Nast blossoms in India
Feb 23, 2010
Staff Reporters

Conde Nast blossoms in India

Conde Nast continue to blossom in India, despite the market only opening up to foreign titles five years ago.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong