These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
18 hours ago
Ad Nut

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

Condé Nast Digital enters exclusive online sales deal with Mezzomedia
Sep 13, 2010
Jane Leung

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-based media servicing company Mezzomedia has been appointed as the exclusive ad sales representatives in Asia, India and Australia for Condé Nast Digital.

Icon to promote Conde Nast's World Savers Congress in Singapore
Sep 7, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Icon will promote and publicise this year's World Savers Congress that takes place for the first time outside of the US.

GQ India goes digital in world-first move
Aug 18, 2010
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI - Condé Nast publication GQ has launched its online portal and a dedicated application for BlackBerry smartphones.

Conde Nast blossoms in India
Feb 23, 2010
Staff Reporters

Conde Nast continue to blossom in India, despite the market only opening up to foreign titles five years ago.

News Corp to join top publishers in paid content alliance
Dec 8, 2009
Staff Brand Republic

GLOBAL - Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is set to partner with Time Inc, Hearst, Conde Nast and Meredith to launch a paid content venture that would create a digital storefront for a wide range of magazines and newspapers.

