News Advertising Technology
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Thailand threatens legal action against Facebook

The Thai government announced plans to seek a shutdown of the social platform, citing the company's failure to screen and take action against thousands of scam ads affecting more than 200,000 users.

Thailand threatens legal action against Facebook

Thailand’s digital minister has announced the government plans to seek legal action against Facebook unless they act against scam pages that have affected more than 200,000 people.

In a statement shared with Reuters, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said it had made several recurring requests for advertisements identified as scams to be removed by Meta (Facebook), but after a prolonged lack of action, would now be seeking court intervention.

Digital Economy and Society minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, also confirmed they’re currently gathering evidence of the wrongdoings, which include false advertisements, and plan to pursue a ban on the platform if they fail to rectify the damage caused—which is anticipated to be valued at US$2.8 million (100 million baht).

According to Bangkok Post, a press conference was held on Monday, in which the minister shared that the scam varied from fraudulent advertisements featured on Facebook pages with misleading invitations for investment projects that promised unrealistically high yields of up to 30%, to references to well-known people and successful investors, alongside logos of Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

There were also several crypto-related ads aimed at scamming users—with the estimated number of scams sitting at nearly 5,300.

If Meta fails to act, they could face a shutdown in Thailand which is Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, within seven days.

Meta did not have any comment for Campaign, when requested at the time of publishing.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

4 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

5 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

6 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

7 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

8 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Related Articles

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Mar 18, 2022

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Qantas accused of misleading advertising in promotion for non-bookable flights
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Qantas accused of misleading advertising in ...

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats show promise
Apr 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats ...

Singapore introduces code to protect teens from harmful ads on social media
Jul 19, 2023
Shawn Lim

Singapore introduces code to protect teens from ...

Just Published

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following Pfizer result
The Knowledge
39 minutes ago
Maria Iu

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following ...

Publicis Collective and IPG Health both entered rankings for first time in 2023.

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning over volume
1 hour ago
Raahil Chopra

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning ...

Campaign India chats with Volkswagen’s India brand director about its latest campaign, its 15-year relationship with DDB Mudra, its portfolio and the importance of safety alongside a rise in women buyers.

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ads and generative AI business
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ...

Baidu's generative AI tool, Ernie Bot, has seen success as Open AI's ChatGPT is not available in the country.

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what businesses need to do
11 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what ...

After Campaign's exclusive reporting on the internal strife in Circles.Life, we speak to ex-employees and workplace culture experts on what red flags other businesses need to watch out for.