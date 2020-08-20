digital

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report

Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.

When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Aug 6, 2020
Coco Wu

When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China

Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.

Digital now more than half of global adspend
Jul 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Digital now more than half of global adspend

Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.

More tech-love than tech-lash during COVID-19, especially in China
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

More tech-love than tech-lash during COVID-19, especially in China

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Dentsu Aegis Network global study finds COVID-19 has led to a more positive relationship with technology, perhaps moreso in Asia.

Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices

AANA, IAB and MFA's new document seeks to build trust in Australia's digital advertising ecosystem.

Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
May 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic

For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia