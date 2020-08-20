digital
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.
Digital now more than half of global adspend
Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.
More tech-love than tech-lash during COVID-19, especially in China
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Dentsu Aegis Network global study finds COVID-19 has led to a more positive relationship with technology, perhaps moreso in Asia.
Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices
AANA, IAB and MFA's new document seeks to build trust in Australia's digital advertising ecosystem.
Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins