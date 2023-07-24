misleading advertising

Thailand threatens legal action against Facebook
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The Thai government announced plans to seek a shutdown of the social platform, citing the company's failure to screen and take action against thousands of scam ads affecting more than 200,000 users.

Qantas accused of misleading advertising in promotion for non-bookable flights
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The airline has been accused of misleading conduct after a customer was unable to book a flight to London for the advertised price.

