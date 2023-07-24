Search
misleading advertising
2 days ago
Thailand threatens legal action against Facebook
The Thai government announced plans to seek a shutdown of the social platform, citing the company's failure to screen and take action against thousands of scam ads affecting more than 200,000 users.
2 days ago
Qantas accused of misleading advertising in promotion for non-bookable flights
The airline has been accused of misleading conduct after a customer was unable to book a flight to London for the advertised price.
