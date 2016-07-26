scam

Play with 'scam' and you might get burned
19 hours ago
Matthew Miller

OPINION: A brief tale about the risks and rewards of creating ads not to satisfy a brief, but to win awards.

Ogilvy & Mather Vietnam returns two Lions of own accord
Jul 26, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ogilvy Vietnam has returned two awards recently won at Cannes Lions after determining that some elements of its Rhino Rescue Project campaign "did not run in-market as stated".

OPINION: The problem with Singapore advertising is not its advertisers
Feb 28, 2011
Nick Cocks

SINGAPORE - Jack Wynne Williams was a renowned British ad man who was fond of pointing out that advertising is part and parcel of a healthy functioning democracy. He knew that no matter how corporate or reactionary it became, advertising was a valuable expression of free speech, that was beholden only to the toughest critic; the general public.

VIDEO: BBH's Sir John Hegarty on eradicating scam and maintaining the identity of Asian advertising
Feb 26, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - Sir John Hegarty, worldwide creative director for BBH, again touched on how scam in the Asian advertising industry has to be eradicated in a recent interview with Media.

