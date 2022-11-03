Advertising Digital Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
Nov 3, 2022

Adland, take Zulu Alpha Kilo’s new film with a pinch, or a handful of salt

ZAK's annual savage satire asks: is your work targeting consumers or case studies?

Ad Nut’s long-time favourite Zulu Alpha Kilo (ZAK) of Toronto has perfected the art of mocking agencies going to great lengths to win awards. Yet another savage spot asks: is your work targeting consumers or case studies?

At a dinner party, the guests are enthralled by a brain surgeon boasting his heroic surgical tales till Greg, the copy editor reveals he is in advertising—and has won awards for inventing left-handed mango chutney. The table falls in awkward silence. Greg gets blank stares. Another guest jumps in saying that she too is in advertising, someone asks about her work.

“I wrote the beer ad where the horse farts,” she comments nonchalantly. The table excitedly roars her creative.

Awards aren’t as coveted in other industries as adland and Ad Nut thinks ZAK’s cheeky film hits the spot because it’s embedded in reality and subtly pushes back against the industry’s sacred cows.

The film debuted yesterday at an Agency of the Year competition in Toronto, hosted by Strategy magazine. ZAK has made several other amusing films for this show in the past:

CREDITS

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
Chief Creative Officer & Creative Director: Zak Mroueh
ACD/Writer: Jonah Flynn
ACD/Art Director: Michael Siegers
Account Team: Shauna McKenna
Producer: Colleen Allen
Production Assistant: Amy Groll
Production House: Zulubot
Director: Zak Mroueh
Post Production Company: Zulubot
Executive Producer: Adam Palmer
Director of Photography: Adam Griffiths
Second Camera: Adam Griffiths
Editor: Max Lawlor
Casting: Jigsaw Casting- Shasta Lutz
Online: Max Lawlor
Colour: Zulubot
Colourist: Can Yuksel
Audio Engineer: Stephen Stepanic

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Watch: What if normal people acted like agencies trying to win awards?
Advertising
Nov 15, 2021
Ad Nut

Watch: What if normal people acted like agencies ...

Play with 'scam' and you might get burned
Advertising
May 20, 2021
Matthew Miller

Play with 'scam' and you might get burned

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Advertising
Feb 19, 2020
Matthew Miller

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
Mar 18, 2022

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.