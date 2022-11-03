Adland, take Zulu Alpha Kilo’s new film with a pinch, or a handful of salt

Ad Nut’s long-time favourite Zulu Alpha Kilo (ZAK) of Toronto has perfected the art of mocking agencies going to great lengths to win awards. Yet another savage spot asks: is your work targeting consumers or case studies?
At a dinner party, the guests are enthralled by a brain surgeon boasting his heroic surgical tales till Greg, the copy editor reveals he is in advertising—and has won awards for inventing left-handed mango chutney. The table falls in awkward silence. Greg gets blank stares. Another guest jumps in saying that she too is in advertising, someone asks about her work.
“I wrote the beer ad where the horse farts,” she comments nonchalantly. The table excitedly roars her creative.
Awards aren’t as coveted in other industries as adland and Ad Nut thinks ZAK’s cheeky film hits the spot because it’s embedded in reality and subtly pushes back against the industry’s sacred cows.
The film debuted yesterday at an Agency of the Year competition in Toronto, hosted by Strategy magazine. ZAK has made several other amusing films for this show in the past:
CREDITS
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
Chief Creative Officer & Creative Director: Zak Mroueh
ACD/Writer: Jonah Flynn
ACD/Art Director: Michael Siegers
Account Team: Shauna McKenna
Producer: Colleen Allen
Production Assistant: Amy Groll
Production House: Zulubot
Director: Zak Mroueh
Post Production Company: Zulubot
Executive Producer: Adam Palmer
Director of Photography: Adam Griffiths
Second Camera: Adam Griffiths
Editor: Max Lawlor
Casting: Jigsaw Casting- Shasta Lutz
Online: Max Lawlor
Colour: Zulubot
Colourist: Can Yuksel
Audio Engineer: Stephen Stepanic
