Watch: What if normal people acted like agencies trying to win awards?

Ad Nut favourite Zulu Alpha Kilo of Toronto has done it again with the excelllent satire above, which skewers the lengths agencies will go to in order to win awards.

Like all the greatest satires, the film succeeds because it's not that far away from a realistic depiction of the process, but it uses just one twist to drive its point home. In this case, the twist is that the people seeking awards are mostly non-agency people, such as a lifeguard, a heart surgeon, a crossing guard, and a couple of kids running a lemonade stand. There's also a bemused dog walker who struggles to understand why an agency suddenly wants to spend time giving her business free advertising.

Ad Nut had a minion check with the agency, and all the people reacting to the suggestions are "real" people (not actors). So their reactions, ranging from puzzled to horrified, are a pretty good representation of what non-industry people would think of these practices—if they only knew.

The film debuted late last week at an Agency of the Year competition in Toronto, hosted by Strategy magazine. ZAK has made several other brilliant films for this show in the past:

