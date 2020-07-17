ads

See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)
Jul 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Nescafe, Let's Café, RealMe, Suntory, Head & Shoulders, Smart Communications and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020

Woolworths, Vivo, Mitsubishi, Safeguard, Hang Seng Bank, Jio and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Ads come to Instagram's IGTV format
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ads come to Instagram's IGTV format

And creators will share in the revenue. An initial trial includes 200 English-speaking creators.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: April 2020
May 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: April 2020

Pocari Sweat, Air New Zealand, Pantene, McDonald's, Airtel and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: March 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: March 2020

Singapore's government, Samsung, HSBC, Vivo, Oppo, Colgate, Cornetto and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Google and Twitter reverse coronavirus ad bans
Apr 6, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google and Twitter reverse coronavirus ad bans

Platforms had initially banned coronavirus-related paid messaging in order to stop spread of misinformation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia