Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director

Spikes Asia has appointed Jenny Lau as its new events director based in Singapore with overall responsibility for Asia-Pacific's preeminent creativity event and awards programme.

Lau has worked within the regional advertising industry for more than 20 years and brings a deep understanding of the trends and issues affecting the regional advertising and marketing industry. She joins Spikes Asia from the AAMS (formerly Singapore 4As), where she was director of programmes and events, overseeing the Singapore Media Awards, Creative Circle Awards (GONG) and Crowbar Awards for the past six years and more recently, the Effie Awards Singapore.

“Jenny’s belief in the power of creativity to transform brands and businesses, and her passion for the region’s advertising and marketing community aligns with our vision for Spikes to celebrate the most creative and effective work in Asia-Pacific," said Haymarket Media Asia managing director Atifa Silk. "At a time when it has never been more important to bring our community together, I’m confident that Jenny’s experience, knowledge and connections in the region will support our mission and purpose to champion brilliant creativity.”

Starting her career in advertising sales at Singapore Press Holdings, Lau has held senior business development roles at Hitwise and Webmedia Brands, as well as at media sales agency Energy Media Networks.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Spikes Asia, Asia-Pacific’s most celebrated creative communication Awards and Festival. Having been in the advertising and marketing industry for most of my career, it is an honour to now be a driver of creative excellence for one of the world’s most dynamic regions," Lau said. "I look forward to doing my part in elevating Asian creativity onto the global stage.”

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, added, “We’re delighted to be welcoming Jenny to the team. Having worked at AAMS, the Singapore country representative for Lions and Spikes Asia, Jenny brings with her a solid understanding of our business and the festivals and awards. We can’t wait to get started with her.”

Upcoming dates

The Spikes Asia Awards will open for entries in October 2021 with new award types, sections and categories. The Spikes Asia virtual event will take place in March 2022.

The Young Spikes Competitions are also set to make a comeback with virtual competitions being held in January 2022. More information around the respective local competitions and how to qualify for the finals at Spikes Asia can be obtained from our regional network of festival representatives.

Further information on Spikes Asia will be released shortly, anyone requiring the latest information should sign up to the mailing list via spikes.asia.