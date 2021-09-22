Advertising Marketing PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director

Spikes Asia Awards will open for entries in October 2021 with the virtual event taking place in March 2022.

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director

Spikes Asia has appointed Jenny Lau as its new events director based in Singapore with overall responsibility for Asia-Pacific's preeminent creativity event and awards programme.

Lau has worked within the regional advertising industry for more than 20 years and brings a deep understanding of the trends and issues affecting the regional advertising and marketing industry. She joins Spikes Asia from the AAMS (formerly Singapore 4As), where she was director of programmes and events, overseeing the Singapore Media Awards, Creative Circle Awards (GONG) and Crowbar Awards for the past six years and more recently, the Effie Awards Singapore. 

“Jenny’s belief in the power of creativity to transform brands and businesses, and her passion for the region’s advertising and marketing community aligns with our vision for Spikes to celebrate the most creative and effective work in Asia-Pacific," said Haymarket Media Asia managing director Atifa Silk. "At a time when it has never been more important to bring our community together, I’m confident that Jenny’s experience, knowledge and connections in the region will support our mission and purpose to champion brilliant creativity.”

Starting her career in advertising sales at Singapore Press Holdings, Lau has held senior business development roles at Hitwise and Webmedia Brands, as well as at media sales agency Energy Media Networks.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Spikes Asia, Asia-Pacific’s most celebrated creative communication Awards and Festival. Having been in the advertising and marketing industry for most of my career, it is an honour to now be a driver of creative excellence for one of the world’s most dynamic regions," Lau said. "I look forward to doing my part in elevating Asian creativity onto the global stage.”

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, added, “We’re delighted to be welcoming Jenny to the team. Having worked at AAMS, the Singapore country representative for Lions and Spikes Asia, Jenny brings with her a solid understanding of our business and the festivals and awards. We can’t wait to get started with her.”

Upcoming dates

The Spikes Asia Awards will open for entries in October 2021 with new award types, sections and categories. The Spikes Asia virtual event will take place in March 2022.

The Young Spikes Competitions are also set to make a comeback with virtual competitions being held in January 2022. More information around the respective local competitions and how to qualify for the finals at Spikes Asia can be obtained from our regional network of festival representatives.

Further information on Spikes Asia will be released shortly, anyone requiring the latest information should sign up to the mailing list via spikes.asia.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

1 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

5 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

7 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Related Articles

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme
Advertising
Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme

7 things to look forward to at Spikes Asia this week
Advertising
Sep 23, 2019
Staff

7 things to look forward to at Spikes Asia this week

Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members
News
Aug 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members

Cannes Lions U-turns and confirms 2021 festival will be digital-only
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions U-turns and confirms 2021 festival ...

Just Published

Instagram hails the power of self-discovery in global brand campaign
Advertising
2 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Instagram hails the power of self-discovery in ...

“Yours to make” was created by Johannes Leonardo with Facebook’s in-house shop Creative X.

UK ad watchdog to scrutinise sustainability claims
Marketing
3 hours ago
Sara Nelson

UK ad watchdog to scrutinise sustainability claims

The watchdog says new guidance is needed to help businesses get their advertising right amid increased focus on preventing climate change.

Communicating by the moon
Media
12 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Communicating by the moon

INSPIRATION STATION: Fred & Farid Shanghai develop a new moon-inspired typeface to celebrate this week's Moon Festival.

Creative Minds: How Yuya Yamazaki became master of many forms
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How Yuya Yamazaki became master of ...

The head of Mediabrands Content Studio Japan answers 11 of our questions. Learn how Keanu Reeves set him on his path, what inspires him, how he'd spend his perfect day, and why his 'crazy' hobby has netted him 64,000 Instagram followers.