Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
11 hours ago

Spikes Asia Awards 2022 open for entries

New Spikes include Creative Data, Social & Influencer and Strategy & Effectiveness as the former Tangrams Awards are integrated into Spikes Asia.

Spikes Asia Awards 2022 open for entries

Entries are now open for the 35th edition of the Spikes Asia Awards, Asia Pacific's top award for excellence in creative communications.

This year, in addition to two new Spikes categories, the Tangrams Awards for effectiveness will now be integrated into the Spikes programme with the launch of the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike.

This new Spike celebrates strategies that deliver measurable results and ideas that balance bold creativity and sustained business impact and aims to champion a culture of creativity, strategy and effectiveness, which is growing within agency and client organisations in the region. 

“It’s an exciting time in the evolution of Spikes Asia as we announce the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, cementing the awards’ role as the definitive benchmark for both creativity and
marketing effectiveness across APAC," said Jenny Lau, Spikes Asia's new events director. "This new award reinforces the importance of synergising creativity and effectiveness, which for too long, have remained disparate. We believe that when creativity is effective and effective work is creative, it has even greater power to positively impact people, brands and the world.”

The Spikes Asia Awards are updated each year. In 2022, Spikes Asia has launched two new awards: The Creative Data Spike, which celebrates the interplay of ideas and information and the Social & Influencer Spike, celebrating creative social thinking and strategic influencer marketing solutions. The Digital Spike has now been retired.

“In consultation with the APAC creative community, and in response to rapid evolutions in the
industry landscape, a number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and
expanded for 2022," said Atifa Silk, Managing Director at Haymarket Media Asia. "We look ahead to next March with great anticipation, as an opportunity to celebrate and benchmark world-class and effective creative work from across the region.”

The winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced in March 2022 along with the return of Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience. More information on the hybrid event will be released later in the year. Interested delegates are welcome to register their interest for free here.

Key awards information

  • Awards open for entries on 14 October 2021
  • Final entry deadline is 20 January 2022 at 11.59pm SGT.
  • Three new awards added: Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, Creative Data Spike, and Social & Influencer Spike.
  • The Digital Spike will be retired from the awards.
  • Spikes award sections and categories are expanded. Further information can be found here
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

4 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

7 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

8 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

9 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

10 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

Related Articles

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director
Advertising
Sep 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme
Advertising
Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
Advertising
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia

Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff

Spikes Asia jury presidents and Tangrams jury announced

Just Published

These old fridges get a cool new makeover
Marketing
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

These old fridges get a cool new makeover

A programme by liquor store The Bottle-O to paint over old fridges with swanky new designs.

Creative Minds: How interior design student Lena Paik stumbled across advertising
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How interior design student Lena ...

We get to know the Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore creative through her answers to 11 questions. Learn how a wrong turn in a library led her into advertising, the jealous kind of inspiration she gets from startup stories, and her durable source of happiness.

Just Egg invites Koreans to an intimate dinner for two
Marketing
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Just Egg invites Koreans to an intimate dinner for two

INSPIRATION STATION: To drive awareness of its plant-based egg offerings, the American brand teamed up with MediaMonks serve up a unique dining experience.

Ebiquity launches in India
Media
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Ebiquity launches in India

Sandeep Srivastava moves from Accenture to become new managing director.