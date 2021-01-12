Media News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO

Previously COO, Zhao fills the role vacated by Anna Chitty in September.

Joey Zhao
Joey Zhao

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agency PHD has promoted Joey Zhao to chief executive of its China operations, from his former post of chief operating officer.

The agency credits Zhao with an instrumental role in driving growth, operational efficiency and business transformation in the market, culminating in PHD China winning the media business for SAIC Volkswagen in December (see "PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account").

Based in Shanghai, Zhao takes the role last held by Anna Chitty, whose departure was announced in September. He will report to Claudine Kwek, CEO of OMG in China, who led PHD China on an interim basis following Chitty's departure.

Zhao brings a refreshed mindset and a bold ambition that will unlock new opportunities, Kwek said in a statement. "Coupled with his diverse experience, he is well-placed to strengthen and optimise PHD China’s client-focused operating model, delivering incremental value for both our clients and the agency," she added. 

James Hawkins, CEO of PHD APAC, said Zhao's experience across multiple industries coupled with his knowledge of local market dynamics and culture makes him an "incredible source of inspiration for both our clients and our people".  

Prior to joining PHD China as COO, Zhao was a partner at an investment group with a focus on marketing technology. He has more than 15 years of experience in a variety of industries and categories, having worked for the Shanghai government, Shanghai Media Group, blue-chip multinational companies, consultancies and law firms in China.

“I am humbled by this promotion and by the same token, excited to lead the talented team here at PHD China," Zhao said. "I am very much looking forward to leveraging my experience and helping our clients make the leap in a rapidly changing business landscape.”

In related news broken by Campaign Asia-Pacific earlier today, PHD had taken part in a L'Oreal China media pitch won by Publicis Groupe.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

7 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

10 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Related Articles

PHD China CEO Anna Chitty to depart
Media
Sep 14, 2020
Matthew Miller

PHD China CEO Anna Chitty to depart

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
Oct 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Philippa Brown named CEO of PHD Worldwide
Media
May 8, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Philippa Brown named CEO of PHD Worldwide

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Media
Jan 3, 2020
Matthew Miller

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis

Just Published

‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ creator on winning at Spikes and Tangrams
Advertising
6 hours ago
Spikes Asia

‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ ...

Colin Xu of Mindshare Shanghai discusses his award winning ‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ campaign, which won at both Spikes and in the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards.

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a digital reboot in the middle of a pandemic
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a ...

After seeing revenue tumble in the first half of 2020, Stuart A Spencer has leaned on a rapid transformation to help burnish the insurer's brand.

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of accountability
Digital
9 hours ago
Mordecai

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of ...

We need to make long-term change, call out empty gestures and do the real work that is needed.

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.