omnicom
Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.
SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.
Omnicom Q2 organic revenue plunges 23%
The holding company turns in performance significantly worse than that of Publicis Groupe, as operating profit plummets 89% to $62.5 million.
A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.
Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.
