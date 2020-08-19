omnicom

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
14 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
Aug 19, 2020
Elaine Underwood

The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

Omnicom Q2 organic revenue plunges 23%
Jul 29, 2020
Gurjit Degun

The holding company turns in performance significantly worse than that of Publicis Groupe, as operating profit plummets 89% to $62.5 million.

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Jul 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.

