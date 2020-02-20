omnicom media group

OMG names CEO for China
Feb 20, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMG names CEO for China

The promotion of Claudine Kwek fills a role left vacant by Doug Pearce in 2018.

Omnicom Media Group names new India CEO
Jan 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Omnicom Media Group names new India CEO

Kartik Sharma's departure from Wavemaker was announced yesterday.

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Jan 3, 2020
Matthew Miller

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis

Chief communications officer is a newly created role for the media-agency network.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

Philippa Brown named CEO of PHD Worldwide
May 8, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Philippa Brown named CEO of PHD Worldwide

UK chief executive of Omnicom Media Group wins promotion to global role.

Johan Boserup returns to Omnicom Media Group as CEO of global investment
Sep 24, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Johan Boserup returns to Omnicom Media Group as CEO of global investment

Boserup comes back to Omnicom to take Barry Cupples' role after six years as CEO of global trading at WPP's GroupM.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia