omnicom media group
OMG names CEO for China
The promotion of Claudine Kwek fills a role left vacant by Doug Pearce in 2018.
Omnicom Media Group names new India CEO
Kartik Sharma's departure from Wavemaker was announced yesterday.
OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Chief communications officer is a newly created role for the media-agency network.
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
Philippa Brown named CEO of PHD Worldwide
UK chief executive of Omnicom Media Group wins promotion to global role.
Johan Boserup returns to Omnicom Media Group as CEO of global investment
Boserup comes back to Omnicom to take Barry Cupples' role after six years as CEO of global trading at WPP's GroupM.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins