SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.
Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
OMD revamps processes, values in quest of top ranking
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See OMD's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
OMG names CEO for China
The promotion of Claudine Kwek fills a role left vacant by Doug Pearce in 2018.
Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Top APAC media agencies detail their recent efforts for a more inclusive workplace.
