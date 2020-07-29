omg

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties

The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

OMD revamps processes, values in quest of top ranking
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMD revamps processes, values in quest of top ranking

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See OMD's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

OMG names CEO for China
Feb 20, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMG names CEO for China

The promotion of Claudine Kwek fills a role left vacant by Doug Pearce in 2018.

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Feb 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?

Top APAC media agencies detail their recent efforts for a more inclusive workplace.

