Data News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Pandemic-driven changes easy to see in SEA online-purchase data: Research

A new report compiled by iPrice, SimilarWeb and App Annie shows a sharp shift towards essentials, as traffic to fashion, electronics and beauty and cosmetics dives.

Pandemic-driven changes easy to see in SEA online-purchase data: Research

With Covid-19 impacting consumers’ behaviors and accelerating digitalisation, Southeast Asia's ecommerce industry has seen major shifts in the past six months, new research from price comparison and product aggregating website iPrice Group, SimilarWeb and App Annie has showed.

In the Southeast Asian Map of E-commerce Report for Q2 / 2020, web traffic to online department stores increased in most markets.Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore saw increases up to 18% above the second half of 2019. In contrast, fashion websites took a hit, with average traffic decreasing in all six countries surveyed.


Thailand’s fashion websites performed the worst on average, with a 62% drop in H1 of 2020 compared with H2 of 2019. The second quarter of 2020 also witnessed the closing down of Sorabel, an Indonesian fashion startup. A similar decline is seen in Malaysia for electronics websites (down 35% in traffic) and in Indonesia for beauty websites (down 26%).

Demands for non-essential items such as fashion, cosmetics, and smartphones slowed down significantly, while demand for essentials such as groceries and health supplements shot up. This show up clearly in data on orders made through iPrice’s shopping portals.


In H1 of 2020, average order values for electronics and fashion increased by only 18% and 11% year-over-year. Meanwhile, average order values for health and home and living products increased by 25% and 26%, respectively. In Q2, ecommerce players across the region have identified grocery and health supplements as important product categories going forward.

Almost all major ecommerce marketplaces had multiple sales campaigns to promote health supplements and grocery items. Some are also investing in logistics to assure these essentials get to consumers. In April, Lazada expanded its fresh produce category to Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Then in May, Vietnamese company Tiki introduced TikiNGON, a service to deliver groceries in three hours.

With more people staying at home, there is an increase of demand for online entertainment, which presents an opportunity for shopping apps to engage with people. In Q2, according to the report, the total number of sessions on shopping applications in Southeast Asia reached 65.1 billion, an increase of 39% compared to the previous quarter.

Leading this jump in usage were the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam with increases of 53%, 50%, and 43%, respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesia leads the region in absolute number with 28.5 billion sessions in Q2 alone.


People aren't just spending more time online, they seem to be spending more too. According to the report, average basket size across the region increased by 23% year-over-year in the first half of 2020, reaching $28.50 per order. The Philippines and Singapore show the biggest improvements at 57% and 51%, respectively.

This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Highlights of recent and relevant research

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans
News
Sep 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need ...

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they struggle to manage pandemic blowback
Marketing
Oct 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they ...

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts
News
Sep 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
Sep 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

Just Published

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective benefits from brands: Havas
Marketing
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective...

During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
9 hours ago
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.