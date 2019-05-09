Search
iprice
14 hours ago
Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms
While homegrown platforms dominate the rankings, Amazon's numbers have rapidly risen in the past year, according to an Iprice report.
May 9, 2019
Lazada and Shopee lead in battle of SEA ecommerce brands
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New study by iPrice and AppAnnie highlights increasingly crowded ecommerce field with local and international players gaining ground.
