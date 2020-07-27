southeast asia

Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
10 hours ago
Delia von Pflug

The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.

With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up
Jul 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Gaming influencer platform benefits from being able to reach home-bound audience, plots wider Asia-wide expansion.

Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
Jun 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.

In SEA e-commerce, China-fication is only part of the story
Jan 22, 2020
Jeremy Webb

The e-commerce scene in Southeast Asia gives an Ogilvy e-commerce expert who cut his teeth in China a distinct sense of déjà vu. But the involvement of Facebook, Google and SEA's own super-apps multiplies the factors brand marketers must consider.

In communist Laos PDR, consumers and advertisers find liberation online
Aug 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

This landlocked country has a largely rural population and a strict media environment, meaning multiple challenges for industry players. But social media offers plenty of opportunity as Laos continues to grow.

