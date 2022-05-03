Marketing News
Matthew Keegan
17 hours ago

Nano KOLs drive increased investment in SE Asia's influencer marketing market

On-demand capability is driving more brands in the region to invest at least 30% of their marketing budgets into influencer marketing, reveals a new report by Partipost.

Nano KOLs drive increased investment in SE Asia's influencer marketing market

On-demand capability is driving more brands in Southeast Asia to invest at least 30% of their marketing budgets into influencer marketing, according to a new report.

The Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Industry Report 2022 by crowd influencer marketing and commerce platform Partipost, surveyed over a thousand brands and marketers across Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

See full-size

When it comes to influencer tiers, the report found that nano Influencers (46%) have the highest impact on consumers in regards to buying decisions. The other tiers of influencers are celebrities (20.6%), macro influencers (17.7%), and micro influencers (15.7%).

As nano influencers usually come from consumer’s circle of family and friends, they are more able to impact buying decisions, and can help brands achieve their objectives. This opens up a massive opportunity for brands to leverage nano influencers for stronger engagement and better results.

With COVID-19 accelerating the shift to digital marketing, the results show that brands are growing ever more aware of the effectiveness of influencer marketing to raise awareness and drive conversions, and are expected to allocate more budget to work with influencers.

See full-size

The frequency of which brands run influencer campaigns has also increased. It takes time to make a sale. Even the most well-engaged influencers find it hard to impact purchase decisions with just one review. Brands do realise this, and are increasing the frequency of always-on campaigns with multiple influencers at once. While a majority of brands still run influencer marketing on a campaign basis to generate buzz, more brands are planning always-on influencer campaigns to create a longtail of SOV, launching new campaigns on a monthly or bi-monthly basis.

Other key takeaways from the report found:

  • 93% of consumers need to see a product at least twice before making a purchase
  • 87% of internet users in the region spend at least two hours per day on social media
  • 30% of social media users prefer to see review type of content

Overall, the report found that influencer marketing allows brands to build their online presence and show up frequently. Doing so makes their products a top-of-mind choice for consumers.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

3 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

8 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

9 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

10 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Related Articles

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China
Marketing
Feb 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building ...

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Advertising
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Just Published

Randstad appoints Havas Creative as first global creative agency of record
Advertising
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Randstad appoints Havas Creative as first global ...

The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch, which lasted for six months.

On Hari Raya, RHB lends a helping hand to refugees in Malaysia
The Work
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

On Hari Raya, RHB lends a helping hand to refugees ...

The film follows activist Arissa Jemaima Ikram Ismail's evolving relationship with a refugee in Malaysia, from being complete strangers, to helping achieve her dream.

GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management
Advertising
19 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management

The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.

Red Havas bags global mandate from Me&u
PR
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Red Havas bags global mandate from Me&u

The agency’s remit includes PR services and media relations across B2B and B2C in Australia, the UK and The US for the at-table ordering system developer.