Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

|REGIONAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Winner
|Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett
|Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|McDonald's (Malaysia)
|Villarica (Commendation)
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MRM
|Singapore
|Silver
|WE Communications
|Singapore
|Bronze
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|Digitas
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Silver
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|VIRTUE Worldwide
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Anak
|Singapore
|Silver
|Elmwood Brand Consultancy
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Silver
|INVNT
|Singapore
|Silver
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Bronze
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Silver
|Initiative Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Initiative Philippines
|Philippines
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|SAGA PH
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Merkle
|SEA (Singapore)
|Silver
|Initiative Singapore
|Singapore
|Bronze
|UM Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Gold
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Publicis Commerce
|SEA (Singapore)
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|Bronze
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|Bronze
|INVNT
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Thailand
|Bronze
|The Goat Agency
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|Silver
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GroupM Thailand
|Thailand
|Silver
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|Bronze
|JUNK
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Silver
|Havas Ortega
|Philippines
|Bronze
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Gold
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|Silver
|CRAFT
|Thailand
|Bronze
|Prodigious Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Publicis Media - Precision
|SEA (Singapore)
|Silver
|Havas Ortega
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OGILVY SOUTH EAST ASIA
|Singapore
|Silver
|We Are Social Singapore
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Goodstuph Thailand
|Thailand
|Silver
|Prodigious Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Gold
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Silver
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Silver
|Mediabrands Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Company/Brand
|Market
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Grab
|SEA (Singapore)
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Silver
|RGA Singapore
|KFC
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Bronze
|GIGIL
|Netflix
|Philippines
|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Bronze
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Bronze
|MSA Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|FCB SHOUT
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Malaysia
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Silver
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|Bronze
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Silver
|Leo Burnett Thailand
|Thailand
|Bronze
|TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|Silver
|HAPPINESS
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|Publicis Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Chilli Agency
|Myanmar
|Bronze
|BEYOND 360
|Myanmar
|Bronze
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Silver
|OMD
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Silver
|Digitas
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OMD Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|MRM
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Merkle
|Singapore
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Bronze
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Digitas
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Silver
|Chilli Agency
|Myanmar
|Bronze
|BEYOND 360
|Myanmar
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|ADA
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Mad Hat Asia
|Malaysia
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Silver
|GIGIL
|Philippines
|Bronze
|NuWorks Interactive Labs
|Philippines
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|Silver
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Goodstuph Thailand
|Thailand
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|HAPPINESS
|Vietnam
|Silver
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|The Friday
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|MSA Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|Bronze
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Universal McCann
|Malaysia
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Initiative Philippines
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Carat
|Philippines
|Bronze
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|Silver
|UM
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Starcom
|Singapore
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|Silver
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|Bronze
|Zenith
|Thailand
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Zenith
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|EssenceMediacom Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Chilli Agency
|Myanmar
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Edelman
|Indonesia
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Mad Hat Asia
|Malaysia
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|EON THE STAKEHOLDER RELATIONS GROUP
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Philippines
|Philippines
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Silver
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Mutant
|Singapore
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Silver
|MSL
|Vietnam
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Monideepa Nandi
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Commendation
|Cyril Fonseca
|Spark Foundry
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Sue Ann Malig-Nolido
|Prodigious Philippines
|Philippines
|Commendation
|JC Valenzuela
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Joanne Theseira
|Publicis Communications
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Bala Pomaleh
|IPG Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Valerie Wang
|Publicis Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Creative Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Raoul Panes
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Commendation
|Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee
|Golin
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year
|Winner
|Initiative APAC Growth Team
|Initiative
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Digitas SEA Regional Collective
|Digitas
|SEA (Singapore)
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Winner
|Earl Guico
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|Commendation
|Hidayah Asari
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Nilakshi Medhi
|Leo Burnett Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Troy Jose
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Commendation
|James Labrague
|Starcom Mediavest Group
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Ayden Ong
|WE Communications
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Young Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|Janath Gamage
|Leo Burnett
|Singapore