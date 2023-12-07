News Advertising Marketing Creativity
Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

See the complete winners list for the Southeast Asia region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia
REGIONAL CATEGORIES
Category Winner
Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year Leo Burnett
Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare
Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare
Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year Ogilvy
Southeast Asia Brand of the Year McDonald's (Malaysia)
Villarica (Commendation)
Category Award Agency Market
Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Gold MRM Singapore
Silver WE Communications Singapore
Bronze OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Silver Digitas Singapore
Bronze Rebel and Soul Singapore
Southeast Asia Best Culture Gold OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
Silver Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Bronze Leo Burnett Indonesia
Southeast Asia Best Place to Work Winner Mindshare Singapore
Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Gold VIRTUE Worldwide Singapore
Bronze Rebel and Soul Singapore
Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Gold Anak Singapore
Silver Elmwood Brand Consultancy Singapore
Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Silver INVNT Singapore
Silver TBWA\SMP Philippines
Bronze GOVT Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year Silver Initiative Malaysia Malaysia
Silver Initiative Philippines Philippines
Bronze ADA Malaysia
Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Silver Propel Manila Philippines
Bronze Mindshare Singapore
Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Gold GrowthOps Asia Malaysia
Silver ADA Malaysia
Bronze SAGA PH Philippines
Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year Gold Merkle SEA (Singapore)
Silver Initiative Singapore Singapore
Bronze UM Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year Gold RED2 Digital Vietnam
Silver Publicis Commerce SEA (Singapore)
Bronze ADA Malaysia
Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Rebel and Soul Singapore
Bronze GOVT Singapore Singapore
Bronze INVNT Singapore
Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Gold T&A Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
Silver Mediabrands Content Studio Thailand
Bronze The Goat Agency Indonesia
Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold McCann Worldgroup Singapore
Silver VaynerMedia Singapore
Bronze Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year Gold GroupM Thailand Thailand
Silver Milieu Insight Singapore
Bronze JUNK Singapore
Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Silver Havas Ortega Philippines
Bronze PMAX Vietnam
Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Gold Elesi Studios Philippines
Silver CRAFT Thailand
Bronze Prodigious Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Gold Publicis Media - Precision SEA (Singapore)
Silver Havas Ortega Philippines
Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Gold OGILVY SOUTH EAST ASIA Singapore
Silver We Are Social Singapore Singapore
Bronze Leo Burnett Malaysia
Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Silver Goodstuph Thailand Thailand
Silver Prodigious Southeast Asia Singapore
Bronze M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Southeast Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year Gold Propel Manila Philippines
Silver IDEASXMACHINA Philippines
Silver  Mediabrands Malaysia Malaysia
Category Award  Agency Company/Brand  Market
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance Grab SEA (Singapore)
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Silver RGA Singapore KFC  Singapore
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Bronze GIGIL Netflix  Philippines
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Award Agency  Market
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year Gold nexlabs Myanmar
Bronze ADA Cambodia
Bronze MSA Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Indonesia
Silver Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year Gold FCB SHOUT Malaysia
Silver Leo Burnett Malaysia
Silver Mediabrands Content Studio Malaysia
Philippines Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Silver TBWA\SMP Philippines
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines
Singapore Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Silver McCann Worldgroup Singapore
Bronze The Secret Little Agency Singapore
Thailand Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Silver Leo Burnett Thailand Thailand
Bronze TBWA Thailand Thailand
Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Vietnam
Silver HAPPINESS Vietnam
Bronze Publicis Vietnam Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year Silver Chilli Agency Myanmar
Bronze BEYOND 360 Myanmar
Bronze nexlabs Myanmar
Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year Silver Leo Burnett Indonesia
Silver Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
Bronze Wavemaker Indonesia
Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Malaysia Malaysia
Silver OMD  Malaysia
Bronze PHD Media  Malaysia
Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\SMP Philippines
Silver Digitas Philippines
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines
Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Gold OMD Singapore Singapore
Silver MRM Singapore
Bronze Merkle Singapore
Thailand Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand
Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Bronze dentsu X (Thailand)  Thailand
Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Vietnam
Silver Digitas Vietnam
Bronze RED2 Digital Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year Gold nexlabs Myanmar
Silver Chilli Agency Myanmar
Bronze BEYOND 360 Myanmar
Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year Silver Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
Bronze ADA Indonesia
Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Ampersand Advisory Malaysia
Silver ADA Malaysia
Silver Mad Hat Asia Malaysia
Philippines Independent Agency of the Year Gold Propel Manila Philippines
Silver GIGIL Philippines
Bronze NuWorks Interactive Labs Philippines
Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Gold The Secret Little Agency Singapore
Silver VaynerMedia Singapore
Bronze Rebel and Soul Singapore
Thailand Independent Agency of the Year Bronze Goodstuph Thailand Thailand
Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Gold HAPPINESS Vietnam
Silver RED2 Digital Vietnam
Bronze The Friday Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year Silver MSA Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
Bronze ADA Cambodia
Indonesia Media Agency of the Year Silver Wavemaker Indonesia
Bronze Mindshare Indonesia
Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Gold PHD Media  Malaysia
Silver Mindshare Malaysia Malaysia
Bronze Universal McCann Malaysia
Philippines Media Agency of the Year Silver Initiative Philippines Philippines
Bronze Carat Philippines
Bronze The Huddle Room Philippines
Singapore Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Singapore
Silver UM Singapore
Bronze Starcom Singapore
Thailand Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand
Silver dentsu X (Thailand) Thailand
Bronze Zenith Thailand
Vietnam Media Agency of the Year Gold Zenith Vietnam
Silver Mindshare Vietnam
Bronze EssenceMediacom Vietnam Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year Bronze Chilli Agency Myanmar
Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Bronze Edelman Indonesia
Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Malaysia
Silver Mad Hat Asia Malaysia
Philippines PR Agency of the Year Silver EON THE STAKEHOLDER RELATIONS GROUP Philippines
Bronze Ogilvy Philippines Philippines
Singapore PR Agency of the Year Gold OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
Silver DeVries Global Singapore
Bronze Mutant Singapore
Thailand PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Vietnam PR Agency of the Year Gold T&A Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
Silver MSL Vietnam
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee Agency / Company Market
Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Winner Monideepa Nandi Leo Burnett Indonesia
Commendation Cyril Fonseca Spark Foundry Singapore
Southeast Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year Winner Sue Ann Malig-Nolido Prodigious Philippines Philippines
Commendation JC Valenzuela Propel Manila Philippines
Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner Joanne Theseira Publicis Communications Singapore
Commendation Bala Pomaleh IPG Mediabrands Malaysia
Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Valerie Wang Publicis Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Creative Leader of the Year Winner Raoul Panes Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Commendation Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee Golin Singapore
Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year Winner Initiative APAC Growth Team Initiative Singapore
Commendation Digitas SEA Regional Collective Digitas SEA (Singapore)
Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Winner Earl Guico Elesi Studios Philippines
Commendation Hidayah Asari Prodigious Singapore
Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Nilakshi Medhi Leo Burnett Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner Troy Jose IDEASXMACHINA  Philippines
Commendation James Labrague Starcom Mediavest Group Philippines
Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Ayden Ong WE Communications Singapore
Southeast Asia Young Creative Person of the Year Winner Janath Gamage Leo Burnett Singapore

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

3 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

7 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Japan / Korea
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Japan / Korea

Agency of the Year 2023 Shortlist: South Asia
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 Shortlist: South Asia

Just Published

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy ...

There was intense competition between Publicis' Leo Burnett and Ogilvy at the 2023 Southeast Asia AOY awards last night, with the former ultimately taking home the bulk of the metal haul.

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
7 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at ...

Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023
9 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards ...

With four out of four Network metals in the bag last night, WPP took home all the coveted honours at this year's awards ceremony, hosted live from the glitzy Ritz-Carlton in Singapore.

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it prepares to sell ads in 2024
14 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it ...

IPG Mediabrands will be the first media holding company to join forces with Amazon Advertising to access Prime Video ads.