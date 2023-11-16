Data News Advertising Technology
71% of TV viewers in Southeast Asia watch ad-supported streaming: Magnite study

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Streaming’s premium environment lifts brand impact and outperforms social media across all points along the purchase decision journey, according to a new report by Magnite.

  • 68% of ad-supported viewers take action after seeing an ad on streaming platforms. 
  • Streaming is winning viewers’ attention over user-generated social video: 92% of ad-supported viewers report being engaged when watching streaming content as compared to 62% of social media users who say user-generated videos on social media don’t hold their attention very long.
  • Ad-supported streaming services deliver scale: 71% of TV viewers in Southeast Asia watch ad-supported streaming, on par with traditional TV viewers.
  • 79% of TV viewers prefer to watch free or reduced-cost content with ads versus 21% who prefer an ad-free experience.
  • Ad-Supported viewers are watching TV content across devices: 67% of ad- supported viewers watch content on a smart TV always/most of the time.
  • 94% of ad-supported streamers in Southeast Asia are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they engaged with across multiple devices (TV, mobile, desktop, etc.)
  • Relevant ad experiences generate better outcomes: 9 in 10 ad-supported streamers are more likely to pay attention to ads that are relevant to their interests.
  • Streaming services move consumers down the purchase funnel: 48% of ad-supported viewers said they made a purchase from an ad they saw on streaming, as compared to 39% of social users who saw an ad within social video.
  • 79% of ad-supported streamers are comfortable providing demographics about themselves if it results in a more relevant ad experience.
 
Methodology
Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 6,139 respondents across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, from September 7 - 19, 2023.

 

