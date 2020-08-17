brands
Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.
Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down
Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.
India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.
India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.
