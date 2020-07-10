brand
Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.
How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas
Localisation is Huawei's branding strategy for the year. Its 'Connect the North' project in Canada is one example of this.
Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration
Formal admission came in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones
"A clear purpose becomes the filter for decision-making: how to behave, what issues to advance and how engage all stakeholders."
Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.
80% of brands still increasing influencer spend: Survey
Content control, influencer discovery, and finding new ways to work with influencers key challenges in 2020, says a Buzzoka survey of Indian marketers.
