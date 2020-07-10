brand

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
2 days ago
Carol Huang

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands

The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas
Jul 10, 2020
Carol Huang

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas

Localisation is Huawei's branding strategy for the year. Its 'Connect the North' project in Canada is one example of this.

Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration
Jul 2, 2020
Carol Huang

Luckin Coffee finally confirms $300 million revenue exaggeration

Formal admission came in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones
Jun 24, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones

"A clear purpose becomes the filter for decision-making: how to behave, what issues to advance and how engage all stakeholders."

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.

80% of brands still increasing influencer spend: Survey
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

80% of brands still increasing influencer spend: Survey

Content control, influencer discovery, and finding new ways to work with influencers key challenges in 2020, says a Buzzoka survey of Indian marketers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia