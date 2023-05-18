Levi's sound system experience pays homage to 150 years of 501s

Levi Strauss has created an immersive experience that pays homage to the 150th anniversary of its classic 501 jeans.

"The 501 experience" brings to life Levi's association with sound system music culture, by connecting its 501s range with bass culture in the UK.

It is inspired by Levi's global campaign "The greatest stories ever worn".

Across a programme of immersive installations and performances in London, the experience explores the legacy of sound system culture and its influence on musical genres, fashion and creativity through the decades, from dub to reggae through to jungle, drum and bass, garage and grime.

On arrival, visitors are met by a bespoke Levi soundsystem and dub console.

The experience also includes a map connecting all the bass genres, which brings to life the history of bass culture in London. It is created by artist Cedar Lewisohn and photographer Yushy.

It involves performances from soundsystem pioneers Channel One and Congo Natty, as well as some rising stars of the bass culture scene.

"The 501 experience" also includes a vibroacoustic therapy tub called Bass Bath, which replaces water with deep bass frequency vibrations between 30hz and 120hz.

The experience also includes a panel discussion hosted by DJ David Rodigan and a live performance by multi-disciplinary street artist Navinder Nangla.

XYZ was responsible for the entire creative experience, from social and out-of-home communications to content and production.

It is open to the public for four days in Shoreditch, from today (18 May) until Sunday (21 May).

Anit Van Eynde, vice-president of brand marketing North Europe said: “501 jeans have played a part in the lives of countless people around the world from different generations, backgrounds, and places.

“It’s these people who have made the 501 into the icon it is today. Listening, sharing, and celebrating those stories, from the smallest personal anecdotes to the moments and the movements that have shaped the world we live in today, has been a beautiful and rewarding experience. 150 years is a long time, and we are excited to see what the next chapter of Levi’s story has in store.”