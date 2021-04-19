levis

Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media

The account was previously held by Dentsu X.

Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus Rashford
Apr 19, 2021
Emmie Harrison-West

Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus Rashford

Six activists talk up jeans brand’s sustainability credentials.

Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide activations
Jul 2, 2019
Megan Gell

Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide activations

The birth of the blue jean was celebrated across Asia with tailor-shop experiences and live performances.

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot

Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers

Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.

China lacks jeans 'culture'? Levi's declares otherwise
Sep 22, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China lacks jeans 'culture'? Levi's declares otherwise

SHANGHAI - In the first piece of work for China since Levi’s shifted its account from Wieden+Kennedy to FCB globally this February, the brand attempts to persuade Chinese people to adopt the jeans brand as the de rigueur outfit for daily life.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

4 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

5 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

6 AB InBev reveals new logo

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

7 The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

8 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

9 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

10 Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos