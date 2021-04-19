levis
Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media
The account was previously held by Dentsu X.
Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus Rashford
Six activists talk up jeans brand’s sustainability credentials.
Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide activations
The birth of the blue jean was celebrated across Asia with tailor-shop experiences and live performances.
Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.
Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.
China lacks jeans 'culture'? Levi's declares otherwise
SHANGHAI - In the first piece of work for China since Levi’s shifted its account from Wieden+Kennedy to FCB globally this February, the brand attempts to persuade Chinese people to adopt the jeans brand as the de rigueur outfit for daily life.
