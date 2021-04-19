News Advertising The Work
Emmie Harrison-West
1 day ago

Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus Rashford

Six activists talk up jeans brand’s sustainability credentials.

US clothing brand Levi’s is focusing on sustainability in a multi-pronged international campaign that includes Marcus Rashford, the 23-year-old Manchester United and England forward.

“Buy Better, Wear Longer”, created by AKQA, seeks to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of clothing production and consumption and underline Levi’s as an alternative to "fast fashion".

AKQA's creative team was led by chief creative officer Diego Machado and executive creative director Jake Cooper. 

Rashford, who has used his profile to push the Government into providing more free school meals for poor children, is one of six activists who all feature both in the campaign’s central 60-second spot and in their own individual films. 

The central spot, directed by Leo Aguirre for Stink Films, is opened by Jaden Smith, the actor and existing Levi’s ambassador, who highlights how global clothing consumption has doubled in the past 15 years. 

It also features US fashion influencer Emma Chamberlain and climate activists Xiye Bastida from Mexico, Melati Wijsen from Indonesia and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, who lives in Colorado and whose father is from the indigenous population of Mexico. 

Levi’s aim is to encourage consumers to think twice about where they source their clothing from – inviting them to wear items longer, buy second-hand or use their in-store Tailor Shops to extend a garment’s life.

Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey said: “Ultimately, Levi’s denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons. So we are using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices.

“As a company that has celebrated pioneers and aspired to bring inventive environmental solutions to the market, we saw our voice in these young leaders. Change will come if we all work together and we’re humbled to partner with them in reducing our collective impact on the planet.”

Each of the six appears in their own film in which they reflect more on their social and environmental concerns. Rashford features in a 40-second film in which he talks about wanting to give children “the opportunity to be great, no matter where you come from or where you start.”

Source:
Campaign UK

