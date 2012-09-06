global campaign
Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies
MullenLowe-created ad campaign is supported by work from R/GA, MullenLowe Salt, Golin and ITB.
Peninsula hotel launches global campaign targeting digital consumers
HONG KONG - Luxury hotel chain Peninsula, part of the HongKong and Shanghai Hotels group, has launched a global brand campaign titled ‘Peninsula moments’ that uses video and photography to showcase the brand’s architecture and hospitality.
Puma teams up with Mini for co-branded apparel
GLOBAL - German sports lifestyle brand Puma has signed a two-year licensing partnership with car brand Mini and will introduce a Mini by Puma collection this September.
Singha Beer channels urban cool for international campaign
BANGKOK/GLOBAL – Singha Beer’s latest TVCs tap into a series of underground events that saw leading artists create brand-related installations at top nightclubs globally.
Wedgwood secures British aristocrats in new campaign to restore premium brand status
GLOBAL - Having been bankrupt just two years ago, British premium tableware and home accessories brand Wedgwood is back, and has launched a new global ad campaign, entitled ‘At home in the finest homes’.
TSLA unveils global campaign for art college
SINGAPORE - The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has unveiled a creative campaign for Lasalle College of the Arts for the global market
