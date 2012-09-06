global campaign

Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies

MullenLowe-created ad campaign is supported by work from R/GA, MullenLowe Salt, Golin and ITB.

Peninsula hotel launches global campaign targeting digital consumers
Sep 6, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Peninsula hotel launches global campaign targeting digital consumers

HONG KONG - Luxury hotel chain Peninsula, part of the HongKong and Shanghai Hotels group, has launched a global brand campaign titled ‘Peninsula moments’ that uses video and photography to showcase the brand’s architecture and hospitality.

Puma teams up with Mini for co-branded apparel
Aug 9, 2012
Benjamin Li

Puma teams up with Mini for co-branded apparel

GLOBAL - German sports lifestyle brand Puma has signed a two-year licensing partnership with car brand Mini and will introduce a Mini by Puma collection this September.

Singha Beer channels urban cool for international campaign
Nov 10, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Singha Beer channels urban cool for international campaign

BANGKOK/GLOBAL – Singha Beer’s latest TVCs tap into a series of underground events that saw leading artists create brand-related installations at top nightclubs globally.

Wedgwood secures British aristocrats in new campaign to restore premium brand status
Oct 12, 2011
Benjamin Li

Wedgwood secures British aristocrats in new campaign to restore premium brand status

GLOBAL - Having been bankrupt just two years ago, British premium tableware and home accessories brand Wedgwood is back, and has launched a new global ad campaign, entitled ‘At home in the finest homes’.

TSLA unveils global campaign for art college
Jan 25, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

TSLA unveils global campaign for art college

SINGAPORE - The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has unveiled a creative campaign for Lasalle College of the Arts for the global market

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

4 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

6 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

7 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

8 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

9 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble