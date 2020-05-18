akqa

Where do Chinese brands go from here?
May 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Where do Chinese brands go from here?

SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.

Is AKQA a silent powerhouse in the WPP network?
May 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Is AKQA a silent powerhouse in the WPP network?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See AKQA's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown
Apr 9, 2020
Michael Heusner

AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown

The global broadcast will likely carry on post-COVID-19.

WFH diary: A sweet father-daughter adventure
Mar 26, 2020
Gerard Mason

WFH diary: A sweet father-daughter adventure

AKQA Melbourne's creative technologist documents his WFH experience by way of his daughter's drawings.

Agency Report Card 2019: AKQA
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: AKQA

After two leadership departures in Tokyo, a new market remit for Greater China lead Sam Sterling, and a merger for the Australia team, AKQA has had to deal with a few changes. See how it performed.

Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD
Jan 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD

John Maeda's team is continuing to grow.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia