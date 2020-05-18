akqa
Where do Chinese brands go from here?
SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.
Is AKQA a silent powerhouse in the WPP network?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See AKQA's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown
The global broadcast will likely carry on post-COVID-19.
WFH diary: A sweet father-daughter adventure
AKQA Melbourne's creative technologist documents his WFH experience by way of his daughter's drawings.
Agency Report Card 2019: AKQA
After two leadership departures in Tokyo, a new market remit for Greater China lead Sam Sterling, and a merger for the Australia team, AKQA has had to deal with a few changes. See how it performed.
Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD
John Maeda's team is continuing to grow.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins