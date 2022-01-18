Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media

Levi's is changing media duties in China, naming OMD as its media agency for 2022 following a competitive pitch.

The account, estimated to worth as much as RMB 40 million (US$6.3 million) in annual billings, was previously held by Dentsu X in China. OMD will now be responsible for media strategy, planning and buying for the iconic denim wear brand.

“During the agency pitch, we were deeply impressed by OMD China’s advanced strategic thinking, strong data capabilities and excellent innovation," a Levi's spokesperson said. "The agency’s youthful and dynamic team has shown great passion for the brand and the denim culture. They were able to resonate with our consumers and translate this youthful energy into a strong integrated communication blueprint that is rooted in Levi’s heritage and DNA."

OMD credits Omni, its planning workflow and data platform, for helping it delve into Chinese Gen Z behaviour to find growth opportunities for Levi's through integrated media strategies.

“We are excited to be working with an iconic brand who appreciates our vision and insights on the market’s Gen Z consumers," said Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China. “We look forward to support Levi’s in achieving their growth targets".

Levi's has previously worked with OMD in other markets in Asia, such as Malaysia.