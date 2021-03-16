Advertising Digital Media Analysis News
Alison Weissbrot
19 hours ago

iProspect repositions globally as full-service media agency

The agency unveiled its go-to-market after merging with Vizeum in November.

iProspect repositions globally as full-service media agency

iProspect is getting a big boost under Dentsu’s new strategy to consolidate from 160 brands to six globally.

The agency unveiled its new positioning on Tuesday as an end-to-end global media shop that combines the best of performance marketing with brand building.

The new agency, which will have 8,000 employees in 93 markets, is the result of iProspect’s global merger with Vizeum in November, in which Dentsu sunsetted the Vizeum brand globally.

“When we talk about performance marketing and brand building, it’s one ecosystem,” said Peter Huijboom, global CEO for media and global clients at Dentsu International. “Increasingly, we have been bringing these teams together on behalf of our clients.”

Despite retaining the iProspect brand, the new agency will bring together Vizeum and iProspect “complimentary” offerings across brand and performance. The firm will be “fully integrated” for clients, and share physical office space when it's safe to return.

“Brand building, media strategy, planning, storytelling and client strategy innovation is the heritage of Vizeum,” Huijboom said. “For iProspect, it's the digital expertise, audience knowledge and performance mindset and capability.”

“We've always seen in the market that the partnership between Vizeum and iProspect was very strong,” he added. 

As the two agencies come together globally, the combined entity will roll out differently across markets. In Europe, for example, where Vizeum has historically been strongest, the brand may still exist for certain clients and to manage conflicts. The talent mix will vary by region based on the strength of either iProspect or Vizeum in that market. 

“Over time, you will see a new culture arising for the agency, but we're not forcing anything there,” Huijboom said.

As for talent, bringing the two agencies together is a “huge opportunity” to infuse new skill sets as the worlds of brand and performance collide.

“Having been part of this development, we know that the new iProspect proposition, one that is digital-first end-to-end that offers performance-driven brand building at a global scale, is one that will accelerate growth for our clients in the Asia-Pacific region," added Prerna Mehrotra, CEO of Media for Dentsu APAC and MD of Dentsu Singapore's Media Group.

Dentsu’s new media look

The new iProspect plays into Dentsu’s vision to create a more complete, client-centric global media offering with three brands — iProspect, Carat and Dentsu X — supported by specialty practice areas in search, social, ecommerce, programmatic, data and tech and other areas. 

“We had quite a bit of duplication with [specialty skill sets] handled previously within each brand silo,” Huijboom said. “Each brand has its own positioning and client portfolio, but they are increasingly leaning on these skilled shared services.” 

Dentsu will merge 60 media agency brands into three with different go-to-market offerings, as the group seeks more integrated global client relationships. While iProspect is about the blend of brand and performance marketing, Carat focuses on human intelligence, and Dentsu X on experience and creative. In the U.S., Dentsu X will combine with 360i, which has a similar positioning but a stronger brand in the region.

“As we combine brands, this is becoming more important,” Huijboom said. “We are making a careful selection for the best go-to-market brand for the opportunity.” 

Dentsu’s future 

The new media structure is part of Dentsu International CEO Wendy Clark’s plan to simplify Dentsu into six global brands with three core practice areas — creative, media and customer experience management (CXM) — a process that will result in 6,000 job cuts across the network.

Huijboom declined to share how many jobs were affected by the iProspect and Vizeum merger specifically, but highlighted Clark’s recent comments that 25% of job cuts across the board will impact Dentsu’s top 1,000 executives, solving mostly for duplication as agencies consolidate. 

The restructure comes as Dentsu International’s revenues declined 13.2% in Q4 2020, marking the worst performance among the holding companies in the quarter and leading to an impairment charge for Dentsu of 140.3 billion Yen. 

Media, which makes up almost half of Dentsu International’s revenues, declined 15.2% in Q4, leading Clark to put emphasis on CXM which, led by Merkle, will make up half of Dentsu’s revenues by 2025.

So what does that mean for the media agencies?

“We are not shrinking media,” Huijbloom said. “CXM is growing faster than media, so over time, the business will shift as a reflection of our industry. But media will continue to grow.”

Media and CXM will partner more closely as this shift takes place, for example leaning on Merkle’s identity capabilities for media buying. These partnerships are possible because Dentsu operates on a single P&L, and will become more common as it pitches for more integrated accounts. 

“We want our clients to perceive this as one business,” Huijboom said. “Previously we were doing this ad hoc for an opportunity. Now it’s much more at the foundation.”

He added: “Increasingly, you will see us going into larger client relationships as Dentsu.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand
Advertising
Mar 2, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from ...

Dentsu set to merge iProspect and Vizeum in UK
Digital
Oct 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

Dentsu set to merge iProspect and Vizeum in UK

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Media
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
Mar 9, 2021
Matthew Miller

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Just Published

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
2 hours ago
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.

How to score virtual audience engagement with gamification
Digital
13 hours ago
Gregory Crandall

How to score virtual audience engagement with ...

Easter eggs, collecting points, AR and avatars can all add up to a more fun and interactive experience for virtual event audiences.