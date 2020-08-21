vizeum

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.

Vizeum's woes in Asia piled up in 2019, here's why
Apr 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Vizeum's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Vizeum
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

The agency started the year with the exit of its Asia CEO, Duncan Pointer, and as parent company DAN struggled with wider challenges to its businesses, Vizeum struggled to be noticed amidst all the noise.

Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis
Mar 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Three more high-level DAN executives are now known to have left the network following a major restructuring of media operations.

Agency Report Card 2018: Vizeum
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

With leadership unstable and DAN's wider restructure plans rocking the boat, Vizeum didn't have the easiest year in 2018.

DAN restructures regional media agencies, cuts jobs
Jan 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Aegis Network media agencies will no longer have APAC CEOs, instead forming three holding company-level working groups.

